Nov 6 Czech championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Mlada Boleslav 3 FK Dukla Praha 1
Teplice 2 Slovacko 1
Slavia Prague 2 Viktoria Plzen 1
Played on Saturday
Marila Pribram 3 Bohemians 1905 0
Sigma Olomouc 0 Sparta Prague 1
Slovan Liberec 4 Ceske Budejovice 0
Played on Friday
Hradec Kralove 0 Jablonec 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 13 11 0 2 25 10 33
-------------------------
2 Slovan Liberec 13 8 3 2 31 15 27
3 Mlada Boleslav 13 7 4 2 22 12 25
-------------------------
4 Viktoria Plzen 13 7 3 3 30 17 24
-------------------------
5 Jablonec 13 7 2 4 32 12 23
6 Teplice 13 6 2 5 14 16 20
7 Bohemians 1905 13 5 4 4 11 17 19
8 FK Dukla Praha 13 5 3 5 18 17 18
9 Slavia Prague 13 5 3 5 13 16 18
10 Marila Pribram 13 6 0 7 22 26 18
11 Slovacko 13 5 2 6 13 16 17
12 Sigma Olomouc 13 3 6 4 15 16 15
13 Hradec Kralove 13 3 3 7 7 17 12
14 Ceske Budejovice 13 1 4 8 12 27 7
-------------------------
15 Viktoria Zizkov 12 2 1 9 9 24 7
16 Banik Ostrava 12 1 2 9 9 25 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Viktoria Zizkov v Banik Ostrava (1730)
