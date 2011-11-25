INTERVIEW-Soccer-India captain says Asian Cup key to development
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Nov 25 Result and standings from the Czech championship on Friday Sparta Prague 0 FK Dukla Praha 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 15 12 1 2 29 10 37 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Liberec 14 9 3 2 33 16 30 3 Viktoria Plzen 14 8 3 3 33 19 27 ------------------------- 4 Jablonec 14 8 2 4 34 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 14 7 4 3 24 15 25 6 Marila Pribram 14 7 0 7 24 26 21 7 Teplice 14 6 3 5 14 16 21 8 FK Dukla Praha 15 5 5 5 18 17 20 9 Slavia Prague 14 5 4 5 14 17 19 10 Bohemians 1905 14 5 4 5 11 21 19 11 Slovacko 14 5 2 7 14 18 17 12 Sigma Olomouc 14 3 6 5 15 18 15 13 Hradec Kralove 14 3 4 7 8 18 13 14 Ceske Budejovice 14 2 4 8 13 27 10 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 14 2 2 10 12 27 8 16 Viktoria Zizkov 14 2 1 11 9 28 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 26 Slovan Liberec v Jablonec (1645) Sunday, November 27 Viktoria Zizkov v Slovacko (0915) Teplice v Bohemians 1905 (1330) Mlada Boleslav v Ceske Budejovice (1500) Marila Pribram v Viktoria Plzen (1600) Sigma Olomouc v Hradec Kralove (1600) Monday, November 28 Slavia Prague v Banik Ostrava (1730)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Friday Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Universidad Catolica 3 1 2 0 8 4 5 ------------------------- 2 Fuerza Amarilla 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 3 Delfin 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 Independiente del Valle 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Barcelona SC 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 5 Emelec 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 7