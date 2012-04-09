April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from C zech championship match on Monday: Slavia Prague 2 Viktoria Zizkov 0

Sunday, April 8 Hradec Kralove 0 Banik Ostrava 1 Viktoria Plzen 1 Slovacko 0

Saturday, April 7 Marila Pribram 4 Jablonec 3 Slovan Liberec 1 Sparta Prague 3

Friday, April 6 FK Dukla Praha 2 Bohemians 1905 0 Mlada Boleslav 2 Sigma Olomouc 3 Teplice 0 Ceske Budejovice 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 24 17 2 5 43 20 53 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Liberec 24 16 4 4 55 28 52 3 Viktoria Plzen 24 15 4 5 56 33 49 ------------------------- 4 Mlada Boleslav 24 11 5 8 39 31 38 ------------------------- 5 Marila Pribram 24 11 5 8 38 37 38 6 Jablonec 24 10 6 8 49 32 36 7 Teplice 24 10 6 8 26 25 36 8 FK Dukla Praha 24 9 8 7 33 25 35 9 Slovacko 24 9 3 12 22 28 30 10 Slavia Prague 24 6 10 8 20 25 28 11 Hradec Kralove 24 7 6 11 17 27 27 12 Ceske Budejovice 24 6 8 10 26 41 26 13 Sigma Olomouc 24 8 8 8 29 30 23 14 Bohemians 1905 24 5 5 14 17 43 20 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 24 4 6 14 20 38 18 16 Viktoria Zizkov 24 4 2 18 18 45 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation