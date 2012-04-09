April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
C zech championship match on Monday:
Slavia Prague 2 Viktoria Zizkov 0
Sunday, April 8
Hradec Kralove 0 Banik Ostrava 1
Viktoria Plzen 1 Slovacko 0
Saturday, April 7
Marila Pribram 4 Jablonec 3
Slovan Liberec 1 Sparta Prague 3
Friday, April 6
FK Dukla Praha 2 Bohemians 1905 0
Mlada Boleslav 2 Sigma Olomouc 3
Teplice 0 Ceske Budejovice 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 24 17 2 5 43 20 53
-------------------------
2 Slovan Liberec 24 16 4 4 55 28 52
3 Viktoria Plzen 24 15 4 5 56 33 49
-------------------------
4 Mlada Boleslav 24 11 5 8 39 31 38
-------------------------
5 Marila Pribram 24 11 5 8 38 37 38
6 Jablonec 24 10 6 8 49 32 36
7 Teplice 24 10 6 8 26 25 36
8 FK Dukla Praha 24 9 8 7 33 25 35
9 Slovacko 24 9 3 12 22 28 30
10 Slavia Prague 24 6 10 8 20 25 28
11 Hradec Kralove 24 7 6 11 17 27 27
12 Ceske Budejovice 24 6 8 10 26 41 26
13 Sigma Olomouc 24 8 8 8 29 30 23
14 Bohemians 1905 24 5 5 14 17 43 20
-------------------------
15 Banik Ostrava 24 4 6 14 20 38 18
16 Viktoria Zizkov 24 4 2 18 18 45 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
