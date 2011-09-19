Sept 19 Results and standings from the Czech championship match on Monday Banik Ostrava 0 Sparta Prague 2

Sunday Marila Pribram 2 Mlada Boleslav 0 Hradec Kralove 2 Bohemians 1905 0 Viktoria Zizkov 0 Teplice 1

Saturday Slovacko 2 Ceske Budejovice 0 Slovan Liberec 1 Sigma Olomouc 1 Viktoria Plzen 4 Jablonec 2

Friday Slavia Prague 0 FK Dukla Praha 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 7 7 0 0 17 4 21 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Liberec 7 4 2 1 15 9 14 3 Jablonec 7 4 1 2 21 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Viktoria Plzen 7 4 1 2 16 12 13 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 7 4 1 2 9 9 13 6 Bohemians 1905 7 4 1 2 8 10 13 7 Marila Pribram 7 4 0 3 12 11 12 8 Mlada Boleslav 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 9 Sigma Olomouc 7 2 4 1 11 8 10 10 Hradec Kralove 7 3 0 4 6 9 9 11 FK Dukla Praha 7 2 2 3 10 8 8 12 Slovacko 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 13 Slavia Prague 7 1 3 3 5 10 6 14 Viktoria Zizkov 7 1 1 5 5 12 4 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 7 0 1 6 7 19 1 16 Banik Ostrava 7 0 1 6 4 18 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation