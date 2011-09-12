Sept 12 Czech championship results and standings
on Monday
Sparta Prague 4 Viktoria Zizkov 1
Played on Sunday
Ceske Budejovice 0 Banik Ostrava 0
Jablonec 4 Slavia Prague 0
Teplice 2 Marila Pribram 1
Played on Saturday
Bohemians 1905 1 Slovacko 1
Mlada Boleslav 1 Slovan Liberec 4
Played on Friday
FK Dukla Praha 4 Hradec Kralove 0
Sigma Olomouc 2 Viktoria Plzen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 6 6 0 0 15 4 18
-------------------------
2 Jablonec 6 4 1 1 19 3 13
3 Slovan Liberec 6 4 1 1 14 8 13
-------------------------
4 Bohemians 1905 6 4 1 1 8 8 13
-------------------------
5 Mlada Boleslav 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
6 Viktoria Plzen 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
7 Teplice 6 3 1 2 8 9 10
8 Sigma Olomouc 6 2 3 1 10 7 9
9 Marila Pribram 6 3 0 3 10 11 9
10 FK Dukla Praha 6 2 1 3 10 8 7
11 Hradec Kralove 6 2 0 4 4 9 6
12 Slovacko 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
13 Slavia Prague 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
14 Viktoria Zizkov 6 1 1 4 5 11 4
-------------------------
15 Ceske Budejovice 6 0 1 5 7 17 1
16 Banik Ostrava 6 0 1 5 4 16 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
