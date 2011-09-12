Sept 12 Czech championship results and standings on Monday Sparta Prague 4 Viktoria Zizkov 1

Played on Sunday Ceske Budejovice 0 Banik Ostrava 0 Jablonec 4 Slavia Prague 0 Teplice 2 Marila Pribram 1

Played on Saturday Bohemians 1905 1 Slovacko 1 Mlada Boleslav 1 Slovan Liberec 4

Played on Friday FK Dukla Praha 4 Hradec Kralove 0 Sigma Olomouc 2 Viktoria Plzen 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 6 6 0 0 15 4 18 ------------------------- 2 Jablonec 6 4 1 1 19 3 13 3 Slovan Liberec 6 4 1 1 14 8 13 ------------------------- 4 Bohemians 1905 6 4 1 1 8 8 13 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 6 Viktoria Plzen 6 3 1 2 12 10 10 7 Teplice 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 8 Sigma Olomouc 6 2 3 1 10 7 9 9 Marila Pribram 6 3 0 3 10 11 9 10 FK Dukla Praha 6 2 1 3 10 8 7 11 Hradec Kralove 6 2 0 4 4 9 6 12 Slovacko 6 1 2 3 5 8 5 13 Slavia Prague 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 14 Viktoria Zizkov 6 1 1 4 5 11 4 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 6 0 1 5 7 17 1 16 Banik Ostrava 6 0 1 5 4 16 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)