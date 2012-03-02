Soccer-Leicester's Vardy has no regrets over rejecting Arsenal
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship on Friday FK Dukla Praha 2 Slovacko 0 Teplice 1 Slovan Liberec 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 18 14 1 3 34 13 43 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Liberec 19 12 4 3 43 21 40 3 Viktoria Plzen 18 10 4 4 43 26 34 ------------------------- 4 Mlada Boleslav 18 10 4 4 31 19 34 ------------------------- 5 Jablonec 18 9 4 5 42 21 31 6 Teplice 19 8 4 7 22 23 28 7 Marila Pribram 18 9 1 8 28 30 28 8 FK Dukla Praha 19 7 6 6 26 21 27 9 Slovacko 19 7 2 10 16 22 23 10 Slavia Prague 18 5 7 6 15 20 22 11 Hradec Kralove 18 6 4 8 15 23 22 12 Bohemians 1905 18 5 4 9 14 32 19 13 Ceske Budejovice 18 4 5 9 20 33 17 14 Sigma Olomouc 18 4 8 6 16 20 11 ------------------------- 15 Banik Ostrava 18 2 5 11 15 31 11 16 Viktoria Zizkov 18 2 1 15 11 36 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 3 Marila Pribram v Hradec Kralove (1400) Sparta Prague v Viktoria Plzen (1720) Sunday, March 4 Jablonec v Ceske Budejovice (1400) Mlada Boleslav v Slavia Prague (1600) Sigma Olomouc v Viktoria Zizkov (1600) Monday, March 5 Bohemians 1905 v Banik Ostrava (1700)
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have been fined A$20,000 ($15,000) for bringing the game into "disrepute" after fans displayed an offensive banner during their clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.