Jan 22 A leap in commercial and broadcast revenue lifted Manchester United into second place behind Real Madrid on the list of the world's richest clubs in 2013-14, according to Deloitte's latest Football Money League.

Following are the top 20 as compiled by Deloitte in its annual Football Money League:

Club Revenue in 2013-14 (million euros). 2012-13 ranking in parentheses.

1. (1) Real Madrid (Spain) 550

2. (4) Manchester United (England) 518

3. (3) Bayern Munich (Germany) 488

4. (2) Barcelona (Spain) 485

5. (5) Paris St Germain (France) 474

6. (6) Manchester City (England) 414

7. (7) Chelsea (England) 388

8. (8) Arsenal (England) 359

9. (12) Liverpool (England) 306

10. (9) Juventus (Italy) 279

11. (11) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 262

12. (10) AC Milan (Italy) 250

13. (14) Tottenham Hotspur (England) 216

14. (13) Schalke 04 (Germany) 214

15. (20) Atletico Madrid (Spain) 170

16. (n/a) Napoli (Italy) 165

17. (15) Inter Milan (Italy) 164

18. (16) Galatasaray (Turkey) 162

19. (n/a) Newcastle United (England) 155

20. (n/a) Everton (England) 144 ($1 = 0.8642 euros)