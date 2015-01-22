Jan 22 A leap in commercial and broadcast revenue lifted Manchester United into second place behind Real Madrid on the list of the world's richest clubs in 2013-14, according to Deloitte's latest Football Money League.
Following are the top 20 as compiled by Deloitte in its annual Football Money League:
Club Revenue in 2013-14 (million euros). 2012-13 ranking in parentheses.
1. (1) Real Madrid (Spain) 550
2. (4) Manchester United (England) 518
3. (3) Bayern Munich (Germany) 488
4. (2) Barcelona (Spain) 485
5. (5) Paris St Germain (France) 474
6. (6) Manchester City (England) 414
7. (7) Chelsea (England) 388
8. (8) Arsenal (England) 359
9. (12) Liverpool (England) 306
10. (9) Juventus (Italy) 279
11. (11) Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 262
12. (10) AC Milan (Italy) 250
13. (14) Tottenham Hotspur (England) 216
14. (13) Schalke 04 (Germany) 214
15. (20) Atletico Madrid (Spain) 170
16. (n/a) Napoli (Italy) 165
17. (15) Inter Milan (Italy) 164
18. (16) Galatasaray (Turkey) 162
19. (n/a) Newcastle United (England) 155
20. (n/a) Everton (England) 144 ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)