Danish league champions FC Copenhagen have sacked head coach
Roland Nilsson after only six months in charge due to
disagreements over how to run the team, the club said on Monday.
Nilsson, a Swede, took over from Norwegian coach Staale
Solbakken in June 2011.
FC Copenhagen currently lead the league, four points ahead
of FC Nordsjaelland, but did not get past the group stages of
the Champions League.
"We have had to realise that there hasn't been an
understanding between FC Copenhagen and Roland Nilsson about how
to take the team further and therefore our paths have to part,"
the club's chief executive Anders Horsfolt said in a statement.
Nilsson opposed the club's sale of midfielder William Kvist
to Stuttgart during the transfer window this year.
The club said FC Copenhagen's sports director Carsten Jensen
would act as manager in the meantime.
