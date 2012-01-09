COPENHAGEN Jan 9 Deletes reference to 2011-12 season 2nd para

Danish league champions FC Copenhagen have sacked head coach Roland Nilsson after only six months in charge due to disagreements over how to run the team, the club said on Monday.

Nilsson, a Swede, took over from Norwegian coach Staale Solbakken in June 2011.

FC Copenhagen currently lead the league, four points ahead of FC Nordsjaelland, but did not get past the group stages of the Champions League.

"We have had to realise that there hasn't been an understanding between FC Copenhagen and Roland Nilsson about how to take the team further and therefore our paths have to part," the club's chief executive Anders Horsfolt said in a statement.

Nilsson opposed the club's sale of midfielder William Kvist to Stuttgart during the transfer window this year.

The club said FC Copenhagen's sports director Carsten Jensen would act as manager in the meantime.

