Nov 5 Danish championship result and standings
on Saturday.
AaB Aalborg 2 Horsens 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 14 10 2 2 25 13 32
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 14 8 2 4 22 17 26
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 14 8 1 5 19 12 25
4 AGF Aarhus 14 6 6 2 21 13 24
-------------------------
5 Horsens 15 6 5 4 27 20 23
------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 15 6 5 4 22 18 23
7 OB Odense 14 5 3 6 25 27 18
8 Silkeborg IF 14 4 5 5 17 20 17
8 SonderjyskE 14 4 5 5 17 20 17
10 Brondby 14 3 4 7 17 20 13
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 14 3 2 9 13 23 11
12 HB Koge 14 1 2 11 12 34 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Silkeborg IF v Midtjylland (1300)
FC Copenhagen v Lyngby (1500)
HB Koge v Nordsjaelland (1500)
OB Odense v Brondby (1700)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
SonderjyskE v AGF Aarhus (1800)