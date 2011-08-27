Aug 27 Danish championship result and standings
on Saturday.
HB Koge 1 AaB Aalborg 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 6 5 1 0 13 4 16
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 7 4 3 0 14 8 15
-------------------------
3 OB Odense 6 3 2 1 12 8 11
4 Horsens 6 2 3 1 12 7 9
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 6 2 3 1 7 6 9
-------------------------
6 Midtjylland 6 3 0 3 8 9 9
7 Nordsjaelland 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
8 AGF Aarhus 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
9 Brondby 6 1 3 2 7 10 6
10 Silkeborg IF 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
12 HB Koge 7 1 0 6 9 19 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
OB Odense v SonderjyskE (1200)
FC Copenhagen v Silkeborg IF (1400)
Nordsjaelland v Lyngby (1400)
Midtjylland v Brondby (1600)
Playing on Monday
Horsens v AGF Aarhus (1700)
