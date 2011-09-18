Sept 18 Danish championship result and standings on Sunday. FC Copenhagen 2 AaB Aalborg 0 Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 0 Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 0 Lyngby 0 Silkeborg IF 2

Played on Saturday HB Koge 0 AGF Aarhus 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 9 8 1 0 18 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 9 5 1 3 14 9 16 ------------------------- 3 AGF Aarhus 9 4 3 2 16 11 15 4 AaB Aalborg 9 4 3 2 15 12 15 ------------------------- 5 Midtjylland 9 5 0 4 14 14 15 ------------------------- 6 OB Odense 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 7 Horsens 8 3 3 2 15 11 12 8 SonderjyskE 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 9 Brondby 9 2 3 4 13 14 9 10 Silkeborg IF 9 2 2 5 9 14 8 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 9 1 1 7 7 17 4 12 HB Koge 9 1 0 8 9 26 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation

Playing on Monday Horsens v OB Odense (1700) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)