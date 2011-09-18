Sept 18 Danish championship result and standings
on Sunday.
FC Copenhagen 2 AaB Aalborg 0
Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 0
Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 0
Lyngby 0 Silkeborg IF 2
Played on Saturday
HB Koge 0 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 9 8 1 0 18 5 25
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 9 5 1 3 14 9 16
-------------------------
3 AGF Aarhus 9 4 3 2 16 11 15
4 AaB Aalborg 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 9 5 0 4 14 14 15
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 8 4 2 2 17 13 14
7 Horsens 8 3 3 2 15 11 12
8 SonderjyskE 9 3 3 3 12 13 12
9 Brondby 9 2 3 4 13 14 9
10 Silkeborg IF 9 2 2 5 9 14 8
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 9 1 1 7 7 17 4
12 HB Koge 9 1 0 8 9 26 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Horsens v OB Odense (1700)
