Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 18 Danish championship result and standings on Monday.
Horsens 4 OB Odense 3
Played on Sunday FC Copenhagen 2 AaB Aalborg 0 Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 0 Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 0 Lyngby 0 Silkeborg IF 2
Played on Saturday HB Koge 0 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 9 8 1 0 18 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 9 5 1 3 14 9 16 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 9 4 3 2 19 14 15 4 AGF Aarhus 9 4 3 2 16 11 15 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 9 4 3 2 15 12 15 ------------------------- 6 Midtjylland 9 5 0 4 14 14 15 7 OB Odense 9 4 2 3 20 17 14 8 SonderjyskE 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 9 Brondby 9 2 3 4 13 14 9 10 Silkeborg IF 9 2 2 5 9 14 8 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 9 1 1 7 7 17 4 12 HB Koge 9 1 0 8 9 26 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (