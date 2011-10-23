Oct 23 Danish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
AaB Aalborg 2 OB Odense 1
HB Koge 1 Midtjylland 1
Silkeborg IF 2 Brondby 1
SonderjyskE 1 Horsens 4
Played on Saturday
Lyngby 1 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 12 9 2 1 21 9 29
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 13 8 1 4 21 16 25
-------------------------
3 Horsens 13 6 4 3 26 17 22
4 Nordsjaelland 12 7 1 4 16 10 22
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 13 5 6 2 19 13 21
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 13 5 4 4 19 17 19
7 OB Odense 13 5 3 5 24 24 18
8 Silkeborg IF 13 4 4 5 16 19 16
8 SonderjyskE 13 4 4 5 16 19 16
10 Brondby 13 3 3 7 16 19 12
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 13 2 2 9 12 23 8
12 HB Koge 13 1 2 10 12 32 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1700)
