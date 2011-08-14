Aug 14 Results and standings from the Danish
championship on Sunday
Brondby 2 SonderjyskE 2
Nordsjaelland 2 HB Koge 0
Lyngby 1 Horsens 1
Saturday, August 13
AaB Aalborg 2 OB Odense 1
FC Copenhagen 2 Midtjylland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 5 4 1 0 12 4 13
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 5 3 2 0 10 7 11
-------------------------
3 Horsens 5 2 3 0 12 6 9
4 OB Odense 5 2 2 1 9 7 8
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
7 Midtjylland 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
8 Brondby 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
9 Lyngby 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
10 Silkeborg IF 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
11 AGF Aarhus 4 1 1 2 6 8 4
12 HB Koge 5 0 0 5 5 15 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 15
Silkeborg IF v AGF Aarhus (1700)