March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Danish championship matches on Sunday
AaB Aalborg 1 Lyngby 0
Brondby 0 AGF Aarhus 0
FC Copenhagen 2 SonderjyskE 0
Silkeborg IF 0 HB Koge 1
Saturday, March 10
OB Odense 0 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 20 13 4 3 34 17 43
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 20 12 3 5 27 14 39
-------------------------
3 Horsens 19 9 5 5 32 23 32
4 AGF Aarhus 20 7 10 3 25 17 31
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 20 8 6 6 29 26 30
-------------------------
6 Midtjylland 19 9 3 7 28 28 30
7 Silkeborg IF 20 7 6 7 30 28 27
8 OB Odense 20 7 5 8 34 33 26
9 Brondby 20 5 7 8 21 23 22
10 SonderjyskE 20 5 6 9 21 31 21
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 20 4 3 13 19 35 15
12 HB Koge 20 2 4 14 18 43 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Midtjylland v Horsens (1800)