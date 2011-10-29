Oct 29 Result and standings from the
Danish
championship on Saturday
Horsens 1 Silkeborg IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 9 2 2 22 12 29
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 13 8 1 4 19 11 25
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 13 8 1 4 21 16 25
4 Horsens 14 6 5 3 27 18 23
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 13 5 6 2 19 13 21
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 13 5 4 4 19 17 19
7 OB Odense 13 5 3 5 24 24 18
8 Silkeborg IF 14 4 5 5 17 20 17
9 SonderjyskE 13 4 4 5 16 19 16
10 Brondby 13 3 3 7 16 19 12
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 13 2 2 9 12 23 8
12 HB Koge 13 1 2 10 12 32 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
AGF Aarhus v HB Koge (1300)
Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1500)
Nordsjaelland v Lyngby (1500)
OB Odense v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, October 31
Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1800)