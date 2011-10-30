Oct 30 Results and standings from the
Danish
championship on Sunday
AGF Aarhus 2 HB Koge 0
Brondby 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Nordsjaelland 0 Lyngby 1
OB Odense 1 FC Copenhagen 3
Saturday, October 29
Horsens 1 Silkeborg IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 14 10 2 2 25 13 32
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 14 8 1 5 19 12 25
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 13 8 1 4 21 16 25
4 AGF Aarhus 14 6 6 2 21 13 24
-------------------------
5 Horsens 14 6 5 3 27 18 23
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 14 5 5 4 20 18 20
7 OB Odense 14 5 3 6 25 27 18
8 Silkeborg IF 14 4 5 5 17 20 17
9 SonderjyskE 13 4 4 5 16 19 16
10 Brondby 14 3 4 7 17 20 13
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 14 3 2 9 13 23 11
12 HB Koge 14 1 2 11 12 34 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 31
Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1800)