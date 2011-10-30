Oct 30 Results and standings from the Danish championship on Sunday AGF Aarhus 2 HB Koge 0 Brondby 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 0 Lyngby 1 OB Odense 1 FC Copenhagen 3

Saturday, October 29 Horsens 1 Silkeborg IF 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 14 10 2 2 25 13 32 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 14 8 1 5 19 12 25 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 13 8 1 4 21 16 25 4 AGF Aarhus 14 6 6 2 21 13 24 ------------------------- 5 Horsens 14 6 5 3 27 18 23 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 14 5 5 4 20 18 20 7 OB Odense 14 5 3 6 25 27 18 8 Silkeborg IF 14 4 5 5 17 20 17 9 SonderjyskE 13 4 4 5 16 19 16 10 Brondby 14 3 4 7 17 20 13 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 14 3 2 9 13 23 11 12 HB Koge 14 1 2 11 12 34 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1800)