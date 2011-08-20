Aug 20 Results and standings from the Danish
championship on Saturday
Horsens 0 FC Copenhagen 1
OB Odense 3 Lyngby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 6 5 1 0 13 4 16
-------------------------
2 OB Odense 6 3 2 1 12 8 11
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 5 3 2 0 10 7 11
4 Horsens 6 2 3 1 12 7 9
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
7 Midtjylland 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
8 Silkeborg IF 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
9 AGF Aarhus 5 1 2 2 7 9 5
10 Brondby 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
12 HB Koge 5 0 0 5 5 15 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Midtjylland v Nordsjaelland (1200)
HB Koge v Silkeborg IF (1400)
AGF Aarhus v Brondby (1600)
Monday, August 22
SonderjyskE v AaB Aalborg (1700)