Nov 6 Results and standings from the Danish
championship on Sunday
FC Copenhagen 3 Lyngby 0
HB Koge 0 Nordsjaelland 2
OB Odense 0 Brondby 0
Silkeborg IF 4 Midtjylland 1
Played on Saturday
AaB Aalborg 2 Horsens 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 15 11 2 2 28 13 35
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 15 9 1 5 21 12 28
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 15 8 2 5 23 21 26
4 AGF Aarhus 14 6 6 2 21 13 24
-------------------------
5 Horsens 15 6 5 4 27 20 23
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 15 6 5 4 22 18 23
7 Silkeborg IF 15 5 5 5 21 21 20
8 OB Odense 15 5 4 6 25 27 19
9 SonderjyskE 14 4 5 5 17 20 17
10 Brondby 15 3 5 7 17 20 14
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 15 3 2 10 13 26 11
12 HB Koge 15 1 2 12 12 36 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 7
SonderjyskE v AGF Aarhus (1800)