Oct 1 Result and standings from the Danish championship on Saturday Silkeborg IF 1 AaB Aalborg 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 10 9 1 0 20 6 28 ------------------------- 2 AGF Aarhus 10 5 3 2 17 11 18 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 10 6 0 4 18 15 18 4 Horsens 10 4 4 2 20 15 16 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 10 5 1 4 14 10 16 ------------------------- 6 AaB Aalborg 11 4 4 3 17 15 16 7 OB Odense 10 4 2 4 21 21 14 8 SonderjyskE 10 3 4 3 12 13 13 9 Silkeborg IF 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 10 Brondby 10 2 3 5 14 16 9 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 10 2 1 7 9 18 7 12 HB Koge 10 1 1 8 9 26 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 OB Odense v HB Koge (1200) Brondby v Lyngby (1400) Nordsjaelland v SonderjyskE (1400) FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1600) Monday, October 3 Midtjylland v Horsens (1700)