Nov 20 Danish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Brondby 2 FC Copenhagen 1
Midtjylland 1 AaB Aalborg 3
Nordsjaelland 2 SonderjyskE 0
Lyngby 2 HB Koge 2
Played on Saturday
Horsens 0 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 16 11 2 3 29 15 35
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 16 10 1 5 23 12 31
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 16 7 5 4 25 19 26
4 Midtjylland 16 8 2 6 24 24 26
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 15 6 7 2 22 14 25
-------------------------
6 Horsens 16 6 5 5 27 21 23
7 OB Odense 16 6 4 6 26 27 22
8 Silkeborg IF 15 5 5 5 21 21 20
9 SonderjyskE 16 4 6 6 18 23 18
10 Brondby 16 4 5 7 19 21 17
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 16 3 3 10 15 28 12
12 HB Koge 16 1 3 12 14 38 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
AGF Aarhus v Silkeborg IF (1800)