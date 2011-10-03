- Oct 3 Danish championship results and standings on Monday. Midtjylland 1 Horsens 0

Played on Sunday Brondby 1 Lyngby 0 FC Copenhagen 1 AGF Aarhus 1 Nordsjaelland 1 SonderjyskE 0 OB Odense 2 HB Koge 1

Played on Saturday Silkeborg IF 1 AaB Aalborg 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 11 9 2 0 21 7 29 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 11 7 0 4 19 15 21 ------------------------- 3 AGF Aarhus 11 5 4 2 18 12 19 4 Nordsjaelland 11 6 1 4 15 10 19 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 11 5 2 4 23 22 17 ------------------------- 6 Horsens 11 4 4 3 20 16 16 7 AaB Aalborg 11 4 4 3 17 15 16 8 SonderjyskE 11 3 4 4 12 14 13 9 Brondby 11 3 3 5 15 16 12 10 Silkeborg IF 11 2 4 5 11 16 10 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 11 2 1 8 9 19 7 12 HB Koge 11 1 1 9 10 28 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)