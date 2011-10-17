Oct 17 Results and standings from
a Danish
championship match on Monday:
Horsens 2 FC Copenhagen 0
Played on Sunday:
AGF Aarhus 0 OB Odense 0
Midtjylland 1 Brondby 0
HB Koge 1 SonderjyskE 3
Lyngby 2 Silkeborg IF 3
Saturday, October 15
Nordsjaelland 1 AaB Aalborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 12 9 2 1 21 9 29
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 12 8 0 4 20 15 24
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 12 7 1 4 16 10 22
4 AGF Aarhus 12 5 5 2 18 12 20
-------------------------
5 Horsens 12 5 4 3 22 16 19
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 12 5 3 4 23 22 18
7 AaB Aalborg 12 4 4 4 17 16 16
8 SonderjyskE 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
9 Silkeborg IF 12 3 4 5 14 18 13
10 Brondby 12 3 3 6 15 17 12
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 12 2 1 9 11 22 7
12 HB Koge 12 1 1 10 11 31 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
