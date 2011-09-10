Sept 10 Danish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Lyngby 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 8 7 1 0 16 5 22
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 7 4 3 0 14 8 15
-------------------------
3 OB Odense 8 4 2 2 17 13 14
4 SonderjyskE 7 3 3 1 11 8 12
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 7 3 1 3 10 8 10
7 Horsens 7 2 3 2 12 10 9
8 AGF Aarhus 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
9 Brondby 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
10 Silkeborg IF 8 1 2 5 7 14 5
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
12 HB Koge 7 1 0 6 9 19 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
AaB Aalborg v Nordsjaelland (1200)
SonderjyskE v Horsens (1400)
Brondby v HB Koge (1600)
Playing on Monday
AGF Aarhus v Midtjylland (1700)
