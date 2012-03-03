March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship on Saturday
AGF Aarhus 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 18 12 3 3 31 16 39
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 19 11 3 5 26 14 36
-------------------------
3 AGF Aarhus 19 7 9 3 25 17 30
4 Midtjylland 18 9 3 6 27 26 30
-------------------------
5 Horsens 18 8 5 5 30 22 29
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 18 7 5 6 28 25 26
7 AaB Aalborg 18 7 5 6 27 25 26
8 OB Odense 18 7 4 7 32 30 25
9 SonderjyskE 18 5 6 7 21 28 21
10 Brondby 18 4 6 8 20 23 18
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 18 3 3 12 17 33 12
12 HB Koge 18 1 4 13 16 41 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 4
Midtjylland v Lyngby (1300)
Horsens v HB Koge (1500)
Brondby v SonderjyskE (1500)
AaB Aalborg v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, March 5
OB Odense v Silkeborg IF (1800)