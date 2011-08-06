Aug 6 Results and standings from the Danish championship on Saturday Horsens 3 AaB Aalborg 3 SonderjyskE 3 AGF Aarhus 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Horsens 4 2 2 0 11 5 8 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 4 2 2 0 8 6 8 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 4 SonderjyskE 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 ------------------------- 5 OB Odense 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 7 AGF Aarhus 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 8 Brondby 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 9 Lyngby 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 10 Midtjylland 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 ------------------------- 11 Nordsjaelland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 12 HB Koge 3 0 0 3 3 9 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Midtjylland v Lyngby (1200) Nordsjaelland v Silkeborg IF (1400) HB Koge v FC Copenhagen (1400) OB Odense v Brondby (1600)