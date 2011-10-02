Oct 2 Danish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Brondby 1 Lyngby 0
FC Copenhagen 1 AGF Aarhus 1
Nordsjaelland 1 SonderjyskE 0
OB Odense 2 HB Koge 1
Played on Saturday
Silkeborg IF 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 11 9 2 0 21 7 29
-------------------------
2 AGF Aarhus 11 5 4 2 18 12 19
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 11 6 1 4 15 10 19
4 Midtjylland 10 6 0 4 18 15 18
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 11 5 2 4 23 22 17
-------------------------
6 Horsens 10 4 4 2 20 15 16
7 AaB Aalborg 11 4 4 3 17 15 16
8 SonderjyskE 11 3 4 4 12 14 13
9 Brondby 11 3 3 5 15 16 12
10 Silkeborg IF 11 2 4 5 11 16 10
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 11 2 1 8 9 19 7
12 HB Koge 11 1 1 9 10 28 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Midtjylland v Horsens (1700)
