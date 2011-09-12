Sept 12 Results and standings from Danish soccer
championship matches on Monday:
AGF Aarhus 4 Midtjylland 2
Played on Sunday:
AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 2
Brondby 5 HB Koge 0
SonderjyskE 1 Horsens 3
Played on Saturday:
Lyngby 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 3
Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals
for, goals against, points):
1 .FC Copenhagen 8 7 1 0 16 5 22
-------------------------
2. AaB Aalborg 8 4 3 1 15 10 15
-------------------------
3. OB Odense 8 4 2 2 17 13 14
4. Nordsjaelland 8 4 1 3 12 9 13
-------------------------
5. Horsens 8 3 3 2 15 11 12
-------------------------
6. AGF Aarhus 8 3 3 2 14 11 12
7. SonderjyskE 8 3 3 2 12 11 12
8. Midtjylland 8 4 0 4 12 14 12
9. Brondby 8 2 3 3 13 12 9
10. Silkeborg IF 8 1 2 5 7 14 5
-------------------------
11. Lyngby 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
12. HB Koge 8 1 0 7 9 24 3
1: Champions League/EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
