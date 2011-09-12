Sept 12 Results and standings from Danish soccer championship matches on Monday: AGF Aarhus 4 Midtjylland 2

Played on Sunday: AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 5 HB Koge 0 SonderjyskE 1 Horsens 3

Played on Saturday: Lyngby 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 3

Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): 1 .FC Copenhagen 8 7 1 0 16 5 22 ------------------------- 2. AaB Aalborg 8 4 3 1 15 10 15 ------------------------- 3. OB Odense 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 4. Nordsjaelland 8 4 1 3 12 9 13 ------------------------- 5. Horsens 8 3 3 2 15 11 12 ------------------------- 6. AGF Aarhus 8 3 3 2 14 11 12 7. SonderjyskE 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 8. Midtjylland 8 4 0 4 12 14 12 9. Brondby 8 2 3 3 13 12 9 10. Silkeborg IF 8 1 2 5 7 14 5 ------------------------- 11. Lyngby 8 1 1 6 7 15 4 12. HB Koge 8 1 0 7 9 24 3 1: Champions League/EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation

