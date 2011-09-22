Sept 22 Dutch Cup second round results on Thursday (numerals denote division outside championship, AET denotes after extra time). AZ Alkmaar 4 Groningen 2 AET Achilles '29 (III) 1 Telstar (II) 1 Achilles '29 win 2-1 on penalties

Played on Wednesday Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Utrecht 1 Doetinchem won 4-3 on penalties Argon (III) 0 Almere City FC (II) 2 Berkum (IV) 2 SC Veendam (II) 0 De Treffers (III) 3 HHC (III) 2 FC Eindhoven (II) 3 FC Emmen (II) 1 JVC Cuyk (III) 0 Heracles Almelo 1 SC Genemuiden (III) 3 HSC '12/Carparc (III) 1 UNA (III) 1 FC Volendam (II) 3 Zwaluwen (IV) 1 Twente Enschede 8 Noordwijk (III) 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 FC Hilversum (III) 0 RKC Waalwijk 3 HBS (III) 2 Lisse (VI) 3 Scheveningen (IV) 1 ADO Den Haag 3 VVSB (III) 0 PSV Eindhoven 8

Played on Tuesday Vitesse Arnhem 0 NAC Breda 0 Vitesse won 5-4 on penalties ARC (III) 0 MVV Maastricht (II) 8 Bennekom (IV) 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 6 EVV (III) 1 FC Oss (II) 5 Excelsior '31 (III) 0 Excelsior 5 Fortuna Sittard (II) 2 NEC Nijmegen 4 AET Go Ahead Eagles (II) 3 Helmond Sport (II) 1 AET Harkemase Boys (III) 4 Willem II Tilburg (II) 2 AET IJsselmeervogels (III) 0 FC Dordrecht (II) 2 SC Cambuur (II) 0 FC Zwolle (II) 1 Sparta Nijkerk (IV) 4 Staphorst (IV) 2 AET WKE (III) 1 Den Bosch (II) 2 Zwaluwen '30 (IV) 1 GVVV (III) 2 Feyenoord 4 AGOVV Apeldoorn (II) 0 VVV-Venlo 0 Heerenveen 2 Montfoort (III) 1 Sparta Rotterdam (II) 6 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)