ROTTERDAM Jan 27 Tim Matavz, Dries Mertens and Stanislav Manolev scored to lift PSV Eindhoven to a 3-1 home win over Vitesse Arnhem and send them top of the Dutch league on Friday.

Matavz grabbed the first after 30 minutes, netting a rebound after keeper Piet Velthuizen could only block a powerful drive from Zakaria Labyad.

Vitesse attacked more after the break and Mertens finished a counter attack with a fierce shot into the top corner before Mike Havenaar pulled one back seven minutes from time.

Manolev sealed victory for PSV in stoppage time.

PSV are top with 41 points after 19 matches, two ahead of AZ Alkmaar who travel to Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Third-placed Twente Enschede, on 36 points, host Groningen on Sunday when arch-rivals Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam also meet in Rotterdam.

