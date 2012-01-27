Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
ROTTERDAM Jan 27 Tim Matavz, Dries Mertens and Stanislav Manolev scored to lift PSV Eindhoven to a 3-1 home win over Vitesse Arnhem and send them top of the Dutch league on Friday.
Matavz grabbed the first after 30 minutes, netting a rebound after keeper Piet Velthuizen could only block a powerful drive from Zakaria Labyad.
Vitesse attacked more after the break and Mertens finished a counter attack with a fierce shot into the top corner before Mike Havenaar pulled one back seven minutes from time.
Manolev sealed victory for PSV in stoppage time.
PSV are top with 41 points after 19 matches, two ahead of AZ Alkmaar who travel to Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.
Third-placed Twente Enschede, on 36 points, host Groningen on Sunday when arch-rivals Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam also meet in Rotterdam.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F