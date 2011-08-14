By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Aug 14 A dominant Ajax Amsterdam
cruised to a 5-1 home win over Heerenveen to regain the lead in
the Dutch league on Sunday.
Striker Kolbeinn Sightorsson broke the deadlock eight
minutes before the interval with his first goal for champions
Ajax though seconds later Heerenveen's Viktor Elm set up Bas
Dost for the equaliser.
Toby Alderweireld restored the lead for the home side before
the break with a 30-metre drive, while Derk Boerrigter, Miralem
Sulejmani and Gregory van der Wiel completed the rout in the
second half.
After two matches and two wins, Ajax are top on goal
difference from arch rivals Feyenoord, who beat Roda JC Kerkrade
3-0 on Saturday.
Twente Enschede, 2-0 winners against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday,
are third also with maximum points.
Heracles Almelo came from behind to beat NAC Breda 2-1 while
Utrecht fought back for a 2-2 draw against Graafschap
Doetinchem, who enjoyed a two-goal lead after goals from Rydell
Poepon and Soufian El Hassnaoui.
