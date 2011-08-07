By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM Aug 7 Miralem Sulejmani struck twice
as champions Ajax Amsterdam came from behind to beat Graafschap
Doetinchem 4-1 on Sunday in the opening weekend of the Dutch
League.
Twente beat NAC Breda 1-0 after a 27th minute penalty by
Marc Janko while PSV Eindhoven suffered a 3-1 defeat against
10-men AZ Alkmaar.
Ted van de Pavert put Graafschap ahead after 15 minutes
notching in a corner kick at the near post. Sulejmani equalised
six minutes later.
Derk Boerrigter gave Ajax the lead after some fluent one
touch football after 31 minutes and two minutes later team mate
Siem de Jong had a penalty saved by Joost Terol.
Sulejmani and Theo Janssen settled the match just after the
hour mark with two goals in three minutes.
A superb volley by Maarten Martens earned Alkmaar the lead
against PSV before a 30 metre drive from Nick Viergever doubled
the lead.
On the stroke of halftime Dries Mertens pulled one back but
10 minutes before time U.S. international Jozy ALtidore sealed
Alkmaar's win, despite the sending off of Niklas Moisander.
On Friday Feyenoord opened the season with a 2-0 win at
neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam.
