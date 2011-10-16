By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Oct 16 Swede John
Guidetti converted two penalties to inspire Feyenoord to a
comfortable 4-0 home win over 10-men VVV Venlo to move into
fourth in the Dutch league on Sunday.
The striker, on loan from Manchester City, converted his
first spot-kick after 31 minutes after he was fouled by Ferry de
Regt and after Ahmed Musa received his second booking on the
stroke of halftime he doubled the lead early in the second half.
Karim El Ahmadi and Ricky van Haaren completed the rout for
Ronald Koeman's side who leapfrogged arch rivals Ajax Amsterdam,
their opponents next weekend, in the standings.
AZ Alkmaar, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with
Ajax on Saturday, are top with 22 points after nine matches. PSV
Eindhoven and Twente Enschede are trail by two points after wins
over Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk respectively.
Giorgi Chanturia struck after 34 minutes but was later sent
off as Vitesse Arnhem won 1-0 at neighbours NEC Nijmegen to move
into fifth place.
Chanturia and Nijmegen's Kevin Conboy were dismissed after
57 minutes and Vitesse's Stanley Aborah followed 20 minutes
later.
Tjaron Cherry scored after just nine seconds to put ADO Den
Haag ahead at Roda JC Kerkrade but the hosts took advantage of
Gabor Horvath's red card shortly before halftime and ran out 4-1
winners.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)