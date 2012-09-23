ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept 23 Twente Enschede's best league start in 44 years continued on Sunday when the Dutch leaders made it six wins from six by edging Heerenveen 1-0.

Dusan Tadic converted a 59th minute penalty to hand Steve McClaren's side another three points against winless Heerenveen.

PSV Eindhoven scored three second-half goals to brush aside Feyenoord 3-0.

The home side, without the suspended Mark van Bommel, took control just past the hour when Ola Toivonen scored with a curling shot from 20 metres.

Former Feyenoord player Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead with a close range header before Luciano Narsingh netted a rebound.

Ryan Babel scored his first goal since rejoining Ajax Amsterdam, his second-half equaliser earning a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag who had led through Tom Beugelsdijk. (Editing by Justin Palmer)