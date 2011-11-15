SOFIA Nov 15 Soccer officials unveiled
plans for an Eastern European League on Tuesday to try and
improve the financial viability of clubs in the region and raise
standards.
"We have repeatedly discussed the situation and problems in
the region and it's widely recognised that Eastern European
football is increasingly lagging behind football in Central and
Western Europe," said the event's host Dimitar Borisov,
president of CSKA Sofia.
"Therefore, our clubs' access to the UEFA Champions League
and the Europa League is very difficult," he told a news
conference.
"Only a few teams from the region participate in the group
stages of these tournaments and there are limited opportunities
for participation in competitive international games for most of
the clubs in the region."
Top clubs including Sofia rivals CSKA and Levski, Belgrade
giants Red Star and Partizan, Romania's Dinamo Bucharest and
Russia's Spartak Moscow failed to qualify for the group phase of
the European competitions this season.
"I'm very happy to be here as we fully support the idea,"
said Dinamo Bucharest's Adrian Alexandrescu, who also
represented several other Romanian clubs.
Delegates said they would seek the support and assistance of
Europe's governing body.
VOLUNTARY ASSOCIATION
Borisov said the plan was to "form a voluntary association
that will work in coordination with the national football
associations under the supervision of UEFA, in accordance with
their regulations and rules.
"It's the very first meeting and we're still discussing
details but we informed UEFA about our plans. I don't see a
reason for UEFA not being involved since we hope to create a
financially stable and attractive tournament."
He added that some potential sponsors had sent
representatives and were ready to invest in the competition once
there was an agreement with UEFA.
"We hope to wrap up everything within three months as there
will be another two or three meetings during that period," said
Borisov.
The next is likely to be held in Belgrade on Nov. 25, a day
before the derby between Red Star and Partizan. Dinamo Bucharest
said they would host a meeting in December.
"We don't want to oppose other European tournaments," said
Vladan Lukic, president of 1991 European Cup winners Red Star
Belgrade. "On the contrary, the Champions League and the Europa
League has always been our priority.
"We want the new league to be economically stable and with
strong sponsors. We would like to find an alternative and help
our players and fans being involved in big games throughout the
whole year."
The idea for a regional Balkan League was first raised
several years ago but now teams from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova
and Cyprus are also interested. Talks with Turkish and Greek
clubs are scheduled for next week.
Under the initial plan, the competition would be run from
September to May with 32 teams competing. There will be eight
groups of four teams at the start, followed by knockout rounds.
Clubs competing in the Champions League and the Europa
League, and who fail to make it beyond the group stages of those
competitions, will be allowed to join the tournament in the
elimination rounds after the New Year.
