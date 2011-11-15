SOFIA Nov 15 Soccer officials unveiled plans for an Eastern European League on Tuesday to try and improve the financial viability of clubs in the region and raise standards.

"We have repeatedly discussed the situation and problems in the region and it's widely recognised that Eastern European football is increasingly lagging behind football in Central and Western Europe," said the event's host Dimitar Borisov, president of CSKA Sofia.

"Therefore, our clubs' access to the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League is very difficult," he told a news conference.

"Only a few teams from the region participate in the group stages of these tournaments and there are limited opportunities for participation in competitive international games for most of the clubs in the region."

Top clubs including Sofia rivals CSKA and Levski, Belgrade giants Red Star and Partizan, Romania's Dinamo Bucharest and Russia's Spartak Moscow failed to qualify for the group phase of the European competitions this season.

"I'm very happy to be here as we fully support the idea," said Dinamo Bucharest's Adrian Alexandrescu, who also represented several other Romanian clubs.

Delegates said they would seek the support and assistance of Europe's governing body.

VOLUNTARY ASSOCIATION

Borisov said the plan was to "form a voluntary association that will work in coordination with the national football associations under the supervision of UEFA, in accordance with their regulations and rules.

"It's the very first meeting and we're still discussing details but we informed UEFA about our plans. I don't see a reason for UEFA not being involved since we hope to create a financially stable and attractive tournament."

He added that some potential sponsors had sent representatives and were ready to invest in the competition once there was an agreement with UEFA.

"We hope to wrap up everything within three months as there will be another two or three meetings during that period," said Borisov.

The next is likely to be held in Belgrade on Nov. 25, a day before the derby between Red Star and Partizan. Dinamo Bucharest said they would host a meeting in December.

"We don't want to oppose other European tournaments," said Vladan Lukic, president of 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade. "On the contrary, the Champions League and the Europa League has always been our priority.

"We want the new league to be economically stable and with strong sponsors. We would like to find an alternative and help our players and fans being involved in big games throughout the whole year."

The idea for a regional Balkan League was first raised several years ago but now teams from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Cyprus are also interested. Talks with Turkish and Greek clubs are scheduled for next week.

Under the initial plan, the competition would be run from September to May with 32 teams competing. There will be eight groups of four teams at the start, followed by knockout rounds.

Clubs competing in the Champions League and the Europa League, and who fail to make it beyond the group stages of those competitions, will be allowed to join the tournament in the elimination rounds after the New Year. (Editing by Ken Ferris/Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)