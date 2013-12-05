TALLINN Dec 5 Estonia have appointed Swede Magnus Pehrsson as national team coach on a two-year contract, the Estonian Football Association said on Thursday.

Pehrsson, 37, was a professional player in Sweden until 2003, when his career ended due to injury.

He played for first division clubs Djurgardens and IFK Gothenburg and has coached teams in the Swedish and Danish premier leagues.

Pehrsson replaced Estonia's long-time coach Tarmo Ruutli, whose contract was not renewed. Ruutli spent six years in charge of the small Baltic country's national team and steered them to the Euro 2012 qualifying playoffs.  (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Ed Osmond)