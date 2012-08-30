LONDON Aug 30 An 87th-minute goal from Luis
Suarez took Liverpool through to the Europa League main draw at
the expense of Scotland's Hearts as CSKA Moscow crashed out to
AIK Solna on Thursday.
CSKA, 2005 UEFA Cup winners, lost 2-0 to the Swedes who
knocked out the Russians 2-1 on aggregate after Kwame Karikari
grabbed an early goal for the visitors and Martin Lorentzon
added a second in stoppage time.
Hearts, 1-0 down from the first leg, showed plenty of
industry but rarely any creative spark as hosts Liverpool
appeared content to play a waiting game in the qualifying
playoff round match.
The ploy nearly backfired when David Templeton tried his
luck from 35 yards out in the 84th minute and goalkeeper Pepe
Reina fumbled what should have been a simple save to gift the
visitors a lead.
However, Suarez scored from a tight angle three minutes
later to see Liverpool through 2-1 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, most of the favoured teams made it through to the
next round.
Inter Milan secured a 2-2 draw against Romanian side Vaslui
to progress 4-2 on aggregate despite going down to 10 men after
goalkeeper Luca Castellazzi was red-carded in the 33rd minute
following a foul on Liviu Antal.
Olympique Marseille survived a goalless draw with Moldovan
side Sheriff, going through thanks to a 2-1 win last week, while
Red Star Belgrade went out after a 3-2 defeat at Girondins
Bordeaux, Yoan Gouffran's penalty sealing victory for the Ligue
1 side.
Newcastle United saw off Atromitos 1-0 and 2-1 on aggregate
thanks to substitute Haris Vuckic, on for the injured Ryan
Taylor, who placed a fine curling shot from the edge of the area
past the Greek club's goalkeeper Charles Itandje, formerly of
Liverpool.
The Europa League draw takes place in Monaco on Friday.
