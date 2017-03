LONDON May 16 Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain have been given conditional fines of 60 million euros ($82.23 million) and had their squad sizes capped for next season's Champions League after breaching new rules to stabilise soccer club finances.

As part of their settlement, City also agreed to signficantly limit transfer spending for next two seasons.

UEFA has handed lesser punishments to seven other clubs including Galatasaray of Turkey and Russia's Zenit St Petersburg.

