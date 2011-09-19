Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Finnish championship result and standings on Monday.
Haka Valkeakoski 1 IFK Mariehamn 1
Played on Sunday FC Honka 2 MyPa Myllykoski 0 Inter Turku 1 HJK Helsinki 1 KuPS 4 VPS 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 3 JJK 3
Played on Friday TPS Turku 2 Jaro Pietarsaari 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 25 20 1 4 62 18 61 ------------------------- 2 Inter Turku 25 13 6 6 55 33 45 3 JJK 25 11 10 4 48 37 43 ------------------------- 4 TPS Turku 25 11 7 7 38 34 40 ------------------------- 5 FC Honka 25 9 10 6 39 33 37 6 Haka Valkeakoski 25 9 6 10 30 43 33 7 IFK Mariehamn 25 8 6 11 30 34 30 8 MyPa Myllykoski 25 8 4 13 25 37 28 9 KuPS 25 6 9 10 34 45 27 10 Jaro Pietarsaari 25 6 8 11 38 41 26 11 VPS 25 4 11 10 23 36 23 ------------------------- 12 RoPS Rovaniemi 25 2 8 15 27 58 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (