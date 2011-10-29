Oct 29 Results and standings from the Finnish
championship matches on Saturday
Jaro Pietarsaari 2 MyPa Myllykoski 4
HJK Helsinki 5 Haka Valkeakoski 2
IFK Mariehamn 1 FC Honka 1
Inter Turku 2 JJK 1
KuPS 2 TPS Turku 0
VPS 2 RoPS Rovaniemi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 HJK Helsinki 33 26 3 4 86 23 81
-------------------------
2 Inter Turku 33 16 9 8 70 44 57
3 JJK 33 14 12 7 60 48 54
-------------------------
4 FC Honka 33 13 14 6 57 40 53
-------------------------
5 TPS Turku 33 13 11 9 48 44 50
6 KuPS 33 10 10 13 44 55 40
7 IFK Mariehamn 33 10 8 15 39 47 38
8 MyPa Myllykoski 33 11 5 17 39 52 38
9 VPS 33 8 13 12 32 44 37
10 Haka Valkeakoski 33 10 7 16 36 60 37
11 Jaro Pietarsaari 33 7 10 16 49 64 31
-------------------------
R12 RoPS Rovaniemi 33 5 8 20 39 78 23
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
