Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Results and standings from the Finnish championship on Saturday Inter Turku 2 Jaro Pietarsaari 0 JJK 0 HJK Helsinki 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 19 16 0 3 49 13 48 ------------------------- 2 Inter Turku 18 12 3 3 49 25 39 3 JJK 18 9 5 4 32 26 32 ------------------------- 4 TPS Turku 18 7 5 6 25 28 26 ------------------------- 5 FC Honka 17 6 6 5 24 23 24 6 IFK Mariehamn 17 6 4 7 21 20 22 7 MyPa Myllykoski 18 6 3 9 21 26 21 8 Haka Valkeakoski 18 5 4 9 19 35 19 9 Jaro Pietarsaari 18 4 5 9 24 31 17 10 KuPS 17 3 8 6 23 30 17 11 VPS 17 2 8 7 13 24 14 ------------------------- 12 RoPS Rovaniemi 17 2 5 10 19 38 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 FC Honka v KuPS (1530) IFK Mariehamn v VPS (1530) MyPa Myllykoski v TPS Turku (1530) RoPS Rovaniemi v Haka Valkeakoski (1530)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (