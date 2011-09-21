Sept 21 Results and standings from the Finnish
championship matches on Wednesday
FC Honka 5 RoPS Rovaniemi 2
Jaro Pietarsaari 1 KuPS 1
HJK Helsinki 2 VPS 0
MyPa Myllykoski 2 Inter Turku 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 HJK Helsinki 26 21 1 4 64 18 64
-------------------------
2 Inter Turku 26 14 6 6 58 35 48
3 JJK 25 11 10 4 48 37 43
-------------------------
4 FC Honka 26 10 10 6 44 35 40
-------------------------
5 TPS Turku 25 11 7 7 38 34 40
6 Haka Valkeakoski 25 9 6 10 30 43 33
7 IFK Mariehamn 25 8 6 11 30 34 30
8 KuPS 26 6 10 10 35 46 28
9 MyPa Myllykoski 26 8 4 14 27 40 28
10 Jaro Pietarsaari 26 6 9 11 39 42 27
11 VPS 26 4 11 11 23 38 23
-------------------------
12 RoPS Rovaniemi 26 2 8 16 29 63 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Playing on Thursday (GMT)
IFK Mariehamn v TPS Turku (1530)
PLaying on Sunday
JJK v Haka Valkeakoski (1200)
Playing on Monday
RoPS Rovaniemi v MyPa Myllykoski (1530)
VPS v Inter Turku (1530)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories