PARIS May 2 Olympique Lyonnais beat Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-0 on Saturday to move above Paris St Germain on goal difference at the top of the French Ligue 1 standings.

Both sides have 71 points but champions PSG have four games to play, including a match at Nantes on Sunday, one more than Lyon.

Midfielder Clement Grenier put Lyon ahead with a delightful curling free kick after 20 minutes and striker Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty seven minutes before halftime.

PSG will move closer to their third Ligue one title in a row with victory at Nantes. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)