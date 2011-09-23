By Mike Collett
friendlies could be dropped from the international calendar
following a series of meetings of UEFA's 53 member nations in
Limassol, Cyprus which ended on Friday.
A two-day strategic planning meeting preceded a UEFA
executive committee meeting with UEFA general secretary Gianni
Infantino revealing what proposals UEFA and the other five
continental confederations will make to world governing body
FIFA about future internationals.
Infantino said on the UEFA website (www.uefa.com): "Support
was given for a calendar which is made up of double-headers --
two matches -- rather than single friendlies, in particular the
single friendlies in August, which is an issue for many
stakeholders.
"Now the process of consultation is going on, the
international match calendar being a FIFA issue."
UEFA president Michel Platini, a member of the FIFA
executive committee, added: "It is a priority for everyone. We
can reflect on what is best and make a proposal to FIFA."
Many international and major club managers have argued for
years for FIFA to drop August internationals, which usually take
place just before the start of the domestic league seasons.
Team coaches, including England's Fabio Capello and
France's Laurent Blanc, have been dismissive of the games as
have club managers whose plans for the new season are disrupted
with players away on international duty during their pre-season
build-ups.
The current international calendar ends in 2014 with the
new one in place from 2015-18 but FIFA could remove the August
dates from the schedule before it expires in 2014.
MATCH-FIXING ADDRESSED
UEFA also addressed the never-ending threat of match-fixing
with Platini and Infantino wanting better direct contact between
the sport and state authorities in fighting the problem.
UEFA are appointing Integrity Officers across Europe who
will work together with the police and state authorities in
their specific countries.
"We have installed a betting fraud detection system which
shows us if there are strange movements with regard to betting,"
said Infantino of the system whereby some 30,000 matches are
being monitored a season, including all those in UEFA
competitions and in first and second divisions across Europe.
"When you have this information, what do you do? You go to
the police and the prosecutors and you ask them to open
investigations because they have the tools to do so.
"It is absolutely crucial that the state authorities are
co-operating with the sports authorities.
"The sports authorities can take disciplinary sanctions --
we do not put anyone in jail or give criminal penalties -- but
we can sanction from a disciplinary point of view when we
receive the information from the different police and state
authorities."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Dave Thompson)