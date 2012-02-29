LONDON Feb 29 Germany play France and
England face Netherlands in two heavyweight clashes which
highlight Wednesday's international friendlies across Europe.
World champions Spain meet Venezuela, Italy take on the
United States and Euro 2012 co-hosts Poland entertain Portugal.
England go into the game against Netherlands at Wembley
under caretaker manager Stuart Pearce, taking charge of the team
for the first time since the resignation of Fabio Capello.
Pearce must cope without experienced strikers Wayne Rooney
and Darren Bent and will also have to name a new captain, with
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard favourite to take over from the
deposed John Terry who is also injured.
Germany coach Joachim Loew has injury problems going into
the game against France in Bremen, with captain Philipp Lahm and
brothers Lars and Sven Bender ruled out.
Spain play their final match before naming the squad for
their European Championship defence and, having dropped Chelsea
forward Fernando Torres, coach Vicente del Bosque may experiment
by playing without a specialist striker against Venezuela in
Malaga.
Ireland play Czech Republic, Switzerland face Argentina,
Denmark meet Russia and Croatia take on Sweden in other standout
friendlies on Wednesday.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)