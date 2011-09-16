Sept 16 Bundesliga result and standings on
Friday.
Freiburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bayern Munich 5 4 0 1 16 1 12
2 Werder Bremen 5 4 0 1 11 5 12
3 VfB Stuttgart 6 3 1 2 9 4 10
-------------------------
4 Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 3 1 1 7 3 10
-------------------------
5 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
6 Hoffenheim 5 3 0 2 9 4 9
-------------------------
7 Schalke 04 5 3 0 2 11 8 9
-------------------------
8 Nuremberg 5 3 0 2 5 5 9
9 Hertha Berlin 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
10 Hanover 96 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
11 Borussia Dortmund 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
12 Mainz 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
13 VfL Wolfsburg 5 2 0 3 6 9 6
14 Cologne 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
15 Freiburg 6 1 1 4 10 18 4
-------------------------
16 FC Augsburg 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
-------------------------
17 Kaiserslautern 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
18 Hamburg SV 5 0 1 4 6 16 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Saturday
Nuremberg v Werder Bremen (1330)
Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1330)
Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330)
Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg (1330)
Hoffenheim v VfL Wolfsburg (1330)
Kaiserslautern v Mainz (1630)
Playing on Sunday
Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich (1530)
