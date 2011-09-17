Sept 17 Bundesliga results and standings on
Saturday.
Kaiserslautern 3 Mainz 1
Nuremberg 1 Werder Bremen 1
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Cologne 4
Hamburg SV 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1
Hertha Berlin 2 FC Augsburg 2
Hoffenheim 3 VfL Wolfsburg 1
Played on Friday
Freiburg 1 VfB Stuttgart 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Werder Bremen 6 4 1 1 12 6 13
2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 4 1 1 8 3 13
3 Bayern Munich 5 4 0 1 16 1 12
-------------------------
4 Hoffenheim 6 4 0 2 12 5 12
-------------------------
5 VfB Stuttgart 6 3 1 2 9 4 10
6 Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
-------------------------
7 Nuremberg 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
-------------------------
8 Schalke 04 5 3 0 2 11 8 9
9 Hertha Berlin 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
10 Hanover 96 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
11 Borussia Dortmund 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
12 Cologne 6 2 1 3 11 15 7
13 Mainz 6 2 1 3 8 13 7
14 VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
15 Kaiserslautern 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
-------------------------
16 Freiburg 6 1 1 4 10 18 4
-------------------------
17 FC Augsburg 6 0 3 3 6 12 3
18 Hamburg SV 6 0 1 5 6 17 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Hanover 96 v Borussia Dortmund (1330)
Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich (1530)
