ATHENS Oct 6 AEK Athens have appointed Nikos
Kostenoglou as their new coach after parting company with Manuel
Jimenez by mutual consent, the Super League club said on
Thursday.
AEK have made a bright start to the domestic season but have
suffered two successive defeats in the opening Europa League
group matches matches, including a 4-1 loss to Anderlecht and a
2-1 home defeat to Sturm Graz.
"Manolo will always be part of the history of our club and
he has linked his name with winning the Greek Cup after many
years," AEK said in a statement issued after protracted
negotiations over the Spanish coach's severance package.
"I believe it is time for a change to the benefit of
everyone. I am therefore not saying goodbye, but see you later,"
Jimenez told the AEK website.
Former AEK player and coach Kostenoglou has signed a
one-and-a half-year contract to take over.
Jimenez took over AEK in October last year and lead the club
to a third place in the Super League last season and also won
the Greek Cup with a 3-0 win over Atromitos.
Kostenoglou, 41, made over 200 appearances for AEK in an
11-year playing career from 1994-2005 while also having a brief
spell as caretaker coach at the end of the 2007-2008 season. He
coached Larissa last season.
(Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink: for more
soccer stories))