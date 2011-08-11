ATHENS Aug 11 Olympiakos Volos have been
kicked out of this season's Europa League for their involvement
in a match-fixing scandal, with UEFA handing the Greek club a
three-season ban from continental competition on Thursday.
The European soccer governing body's decision comes just 24
hours after the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) issued
points deductions to Volos and another club, Kavala, before the
start of the Super League season for their role in the scandal.
Volos will start the new campaign on -10 points and Kavala
on -8 points.
"Olympiakos Volos FC have been excluded from this season's
Europa League and given a further three-year ban from UEFA
competition, deferred for a probationary period of five
seasons, after breaching Article 5 of the UEFA Disciplinary
Regulations," UEFA said in a media statement on Thursday.
Under UEFA rules, any points-deduction punishment implies a
club's exclusion from European competition.
"The decision was taken by the UEFA Control and
Disciplinary Body. The Greek club have until midnight on Monday
to submit an appeal under Article 49 of the UEFA Disciplinary
Regulations." the statement continued.
"The UEFA administration will decide which club will
replace Olympiakos Volos in the UEFA Europa League, where they
were scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain FC in the playoffs
on Aug. 18 and Aug. 25."
Club lawyer Michael Mitzikos said: "We will appeal first to
UEFA's appeal's body and will also consider measures with the
CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport)."
Last month, the disciplinary of the Super League had voted
to relegate both clubs to the second division. However, both
teams appealed that decision with the federation leading to
Wednesday's reprieve for the clubs.
The decision to allow Olympiakos Volos, who were making
their debut in European competition, and Kavala to remain in
the Super League means Larissa and Panserraikos, who were in
line to replace them, will stay in the second tier.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)