ATHENS Feb 16 FIFA on Thursday urged the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) to provide assurances that a controversial new Greek government sports law will not contradict its statutes on self-governance.

World soccer's governing body, which has suspended the country's teams from international competitions in the past because of government interference, said any contradiction could have "adverse consequences".

The bill, which has been introduced in an attempt to tackle violence and financial problems around soccer in the debt-strewn nation, gives more powers to the state-run Professional Sports Commission to impose penalties on clubs.

The EPO has already strongly voiced its concerns over the law, which was voted in on Wednesday, amid concerns over Greece's participation at June's Euro 2012.

"We can confirm that we received a letter from the Hellenic Football Federation with regard to the Sporting Bill aiming at restructuring sporting organisations in Greece," a FIFA spokesman said.

"FIFA encourages the EPO to inform the relevant authorities that should the bill include binding regulations in contradiction with the FIFA Statutes, FIFA will have to refer the case to the relevant FIFA bodies with all potential adverse consequences."

Following an emergency general assembly on Thursday, EPO has asked FIFA for a meeting involving representatives of the federation, Olympiakos Pireaus and PAOK Salonica - the two clubs which are still involved in European competition this term.

"The federation has not chosen the path of conflict but dialogue and understanding. The federation is the only authority to preserve the presence of Greek football in the international football family," an EPO statement said.

PREVIOUS BAN

Greek champions Olympiakos, currently competing in the Europa League along with PAOK, were also highly critical of the bill.

"This bill puts Olympiakos and PAOK in a dangerous position in Europe," club communications director Kostas Karapapas told reporters.

Greece has been in trouble with FIFA in the past.

In July 2006, FIFA banned Greece and its clubs from playing in international competition after ruling that the EPO did not comply with statutes regarding the independence of football associations and their decision-making processes.

FIFA did reverse the decision in less than two weeks after Greece's parliament stepped in to vote in favour of an amendment to the offending laws.

One plus point from the new bill for cash-strapped Greek clubs seeking foreign investors is that it allows non-European Union investors to buy shares in teams for the first time.

A Saudi Arabian group wants to purchase a majority stake in Panathinaikos, Greek media has reported.