ATHENS Feb 16 FIFA on Thursday urged the
Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) to provide assurances that a
controversial new Greek government sports law will not
contradict its statutes on self-governance.
World soccer's governing body, which has suspended the
country's teams from international competitions in the past
because of government interference, said any contradiction could
have "adverse consequences".
The bill, which has been introduced in an attempt to tackle
violence and financial problems around soccer in the debt-strewn
nation, gives more powers to the state-run Professional Sports
Commission to impose penalties on clubs.
The EPO has already strongly voiced its concerns over the
law, which was voted in on Wednesday, amid concerns over
Greece's participation at June's Euro 2012.
"We can confirm that we received a letter from the Hellenic
Football Federation with regard to the Sporting Bill aiming at
restructuring sporting organisations in Greece," a FIFA
spokesman said.
"FIFA encourages the EPO to inform the relevant authorities
that should the bill include binding regulations in
contradiction with the FIFA Statutes, FIFA will have to refer
the case to the relevant FIFA bodies with all potential adverse
consequences."
Following an emergency general assembly on Thursday, EPO
has asked FIFA for a meeting involving representatives of the
federation, Olympiakos Pireaus and PAOK Salonica - the two clubs
which are still involved in European competition this term.
"The federation has not chosen the path of conflict but
dialogue and understanding. The federation is the only authority
to preserve the presence of Greek football in the international
football family," an EPO statement said.
PREVIOUS BAN
Greek champions Olympiakos, currently competing in the
Europa League along with PAOK, were also highly critical of the
bill.
"This bill puts Olympiakos and PAOK in a dangerous position
in Europe," club communications director Kostas Karapapas told
reporters.
Greece has been in trouble with FIFA in the past.
In July 2006, FIFA banned Greece and its clubs from playing
in international competition after ruling that the EPO did not
comply with statutes regarding the independence of football
associations and their decision-making processes.
FIFA did reverse the decision in less than two weeks after
Greece's parliament stepped in to vote in favour of an amendment
to the offending laws.
One plus point from the new bill for cash-strapped Greek
clubs seeking foreign investors is that it allows non-European
Union investors to buy shares in teams for the first time.
A Saudi Arabian group wants to purchase a majority stake in
Panathinaikos, Greek media has reported.
